The Brief A Kenosha Bradford High School student was shot and killed. Two Indian Trail High School students were wounded. Police took two people into custody.



A Kenosha high school student was killed, and two other students were wounded, in a shooting that happened on Wednesday night, Feb. 4.

What we know:

Shortly before 8 p.m., police were called to the area of 6th Avenue and 60th Street. Police said a 16-year-old died at the scene, and a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were wounded.

FOX6 News obtained a letter from the Kenosha Unified School District sent to families. The district identified a Bradford High School student as the person killed, and added that two Indian Trail High School students were wounded – one critically.

KUSD said police confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an "enhanced police presence" at the impacted schools on Thursday.

As the investigation progressed, police learned that multiple suspects may have fled into a nearby home. Officers went there and took a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man into custody. They are being held in secure detention facilities.

What we don't know:

The shooting remains under investigation. It's unclear what led to the gunfire.

What they're saying:

The letter from KUSD Superintendent Jeff Weiss to families read, in part:

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the families directly impacted by this tragedy. We ask that you keep our students, their families, and our entire school community in your thoughts during this difficult time.

"Support will be available for our students as they process this incident. If your child needs someone to speak with, please have them visit the school office to speak with a counselor.

"Tragic events like this impact our entire community. We must continue working together to keep our schools and community safe. We ask for your partnership in reinforcing the importance of "see something, say something." By reporting concerns, we help support the safety and well-being of everyone. Individuals can report concerns anonymously through Speak Up, Speak Out.

"Thank you for your care and continued support."