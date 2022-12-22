Kenosha shooting: Officers, armed subject exchange gunfire

article

The Kenosha Police Department captured three people, including a 17-year-old boy, after a shootout near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The department's Special Investigation Unit was patrolling an area around 1 p.m. when officers spotted several people cutting through yards and suspected criminal activity. The officers monitored the group from their unmarked police vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As the group cut through some yards and entered an alley, officers continued to watch until two officers saw one of the people point and fire a gun at their unmarked vehicle. One officer returned fire from inside the vehicle.

Police said nobody was struck during the exchange of gunfire. Officers ran after the three people and took them into custody. Two of them were later released.

Officials said a 17-year-old boy is expected to make his initial court appearance Dec. 22 with charges to be determined by the Kenosha County district attorney.