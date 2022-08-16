Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled

article

Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m.

Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-7333.

No additional details have been released.