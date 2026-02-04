Kenosha fatal shooting; 1 dead, police say multiple people shot
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday night, Feb. 4.
What we know:
Police said officers responded around 7:55 p.m. to reports of multiple people shot near 6th and 60th. Authorities confirmed one person died as a result of the shooting.
Officials said one person of interest is currently in custody. Additional details about victims or circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Kenosha Police Department provided information in this report.