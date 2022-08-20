Kenosha shooting: 3 injured, 1 arrested

Kenosha police responded to the area of 68th Street and 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Three people were shot, two are in serious condition and remain hospitalized. The third was treated and released.

A 31-year-old male is in custody.

The shooting stemmed from a fight at a nearby bar and all involved know each other, police say.

Cooperation is minimal among those involved.

Although a suspect is in custody, police need help in piecing together the events that led up to this shooting. Please call detectives at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.