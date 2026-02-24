Kenosha school threats; district approves metal detectors, safety measures

The Brief The Kenosha Unified School District Board approved metal detectors and hand wands for its six high schools. The decision follows recent gun-related arrests at Bradford High School. Parents are now pushing for similar safety measures in all district schools.



The Kenosha Unified School District Board voted on Tuesday evening, Feb. 24, to invest in metal detectors and hand wands for its high schools following several recent gun-related incidents at Bradford High School.

What we know:

The move comes after two students were arrested this month — a 16-year-old accused of bringing a loaded gun to school and a 15-year-old boy reportedly spotted with a gun off campus. Earlier, a Bradford student was killed in a shooting that also injured two other KUSD students.

In response, the district approved three safety measures.

First, a student search and security screening policy allowing officials to use handheld metal detectors when there is reasonable suspicion of a weapon.

Second, a revised visitor policy.

And third, the purchase and installation of walk-through metal detectors at all six high schools, including Bradford.

District leaders say the detectors will be used during daily entry and at large community events.

Last week, district officials traveled to Hamilton High School in Milwaukee to observe a similar safety plan in action.

What they're saying:

"This can act as a line of defense for anyone considering bringing a weapon to school. The ongoing threats of violence in schools is the main concern as to why this is important," said Edgar Navares, a KUSD parent. "Parents should never have to be worried to send their kids to school. There's nothing more important in this life than our children’s safety."

"Children deserve to feel safe and supported," said Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, superintendent of schools. "They benefit from adults who model calm, thoughtful responses and reinforce that safety is a shared responsibility – safety does take all of us."

What's next:

While the metal detectors are currently planned only for high schools, several parents urged the district to expand the measures to all schools. The superintendent said that discussion would need to return to the district’s safety committee.

