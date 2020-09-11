Kenosha police seek help locating driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help locating the driver of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Kenosha on Sept. 10 near 52nd Street and 25th Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

A 27-year-old female pedestrian was severely injured and taken to the hospital where she later died.

The suspect vehicle wanted in the Sept. 10 fatal hit-and-run.

Police are looking for driver of this red truck, seen in surveillance footage near the scene of the crash.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.