Kenosha police resuscitated man; he thanks officers in person

A man resuscitated by Kenosha police in September 2023 came forward to personally thank the officers involved.

According to Kenosha police, on Sept. 11, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of 19th Avenue and 76th Street for a medical call. The caller reported that his father was having a heart attack and struggling to breathe.

Kenosha officer Mike O’Neil arrived at the scene first and grabbed his AED from the trunk of his squad car. Officer O’Neil ran into the residence and met with the caller who indicated he had been administering CPR on his father.

The patient, identified as Al Swartz, was found lying on his back and was unresponsive.

A second officer, Eric Shupryt, arrived at the scene and was instructed to continue setting up the AED while Officer O’Neil took over chest compressions. After approximately 15 seconds, Swartz gasped for air, Kenosha police say.

Compressions were continued until Officer Shupryt placed the AED pads on the patient’s chest and a ‘shock’ was delivered. Officers continued CPR and medical care until the Kenosha Fire Department arrived and took over.

Swartz was transported to the hospital where he was given further medical attention. Information was later obtained that he had previous triple bypass surgery due to heart-related issues and was believed to have suffered another heart attack.

"If not for the quick, effective, and excellent response by both Officer O’Neil and Office Shupryt, it was very likely that this call would have ended in tragedy," Kenosha police said.

According to Kenosha police, the story came full circle after the department shared this information on their social media page. Swartz read about the story online and immediately reached out to the Kenosha Police Department. Swartz wanted to visit the police department and personally thank the officers involved.

Swartz and a few others within the Kenosha Police Department devised a plan to surprise Officers O’Neil and Shupryt on Friday, March 22 during their life-saving awards presentation within the department.

"Al is feeling as strong as ever and the emotion felt in the room when Al walked in will never be forgotten," said the Kenosha Police Department. "KPD would like to sincerely thank Al Swartz for his willingness to come forward and thank the officers involved in this near tragic incident.