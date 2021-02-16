Kenosha PD seeks information after missing woman found dead

article

A 40-year-old Kenosha woman, Gia Martin, reported missing Jan. 26, was found dead more than two weeks later on Feb. 14, police said.

Police said a search began the day Martin was reported missing, and it remained open, detectives actively working the case until she was found.

Police said there is no danger to the community. The department is now conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department's Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. To make an anonymous tip, call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

