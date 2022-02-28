Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police join Ring Neighbors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:17PM
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha Police Department article

Kenosha Police Department

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department has joined Ring Neighbors, a network that allows residents to share safety concerns about local crime with the community. 

With the Neighbors app, users can post videos captured from cameras, distribute photos, post text, and receive real-time safety alerts. 

"This is yet another tool for KPD to connect with our community", said Interim Chief Eric Larsen.

Residents do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone can participate by downloading the Neighbors app to their smartphone. Devices with the app can receive updates and post photos, text, or videos. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All posts are anonymous, a user's name or address would only be shown if a user chooses to display the information.

Lake Country trail underpass funding secured
article

Lake Country trail underpass funding secured

The Lake Country Trail Underpass project at State Highway 67 is moving forward.

Wausau cemetery fatal shooting; man accused enters pleas
article

Wausau cemetery fatal shooting; man accused enters pleas

A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others at a Wausau cemetery in 2019 has agreed to a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Concordia professor says Ukraine invasion brings mixed emotions

A Wisconsin professor born in Ukraine described emotions of fear and then pride while watching his homeland become a battleground.