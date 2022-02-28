Kenosha police join Ring Neighbors

article

The Kenosha Police Department has joined Ring Neighbors, a network that allows residents to share safety concerns about local crime with the community.

With the Neighbors app, users can post videos captured from cameras, distribute photos, post text, and receive real-time safety alerts.

"This is yet another tool for KPD to connect with our community", said Interim Chief Eric Larsen.

Residents do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone can participate by downloading the Neighbors app to their smartphone. Devices with the app can receive updates and post photos, text, or videos.

All posts are anonymous, a user's name or address would only be shown if a user chooses to display the information.