Kenosha OWI crash: Driver cited, 2 others in 2nd vehicle injured

A crash near 12th and Sheridan in Kenosha led to one driver being cited for OWI first offense on Tuesday morning, June 1.

The wreck happened around 12:15 a.m. Officials say one vehicle was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction.

The driver in the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator and passenger in the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries – they were also taken to a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The driver of the striking vehicle was also cited for OWI causing injury, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, no insurance, and operating left of center.