The Brief Prosecutors accuse a man of driving drunk when he collided with a motorcycle, killing one person and seriously injuring another, in Kenosha. Witnesses said he ran a stop sign and turned in front of the motorcycle. Court filings said breath tests came back more than three times the legal limit.



Kenosha County prosecutors accuse a man of driving drunk when he collided with a motorcycle on Memorial Day, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Charges filed

In court:

Archie Heath, 66, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Court records show he is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

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A criminal complaint said Heath was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2005.

Archie Heath

Memorial Day crash

The backstory:

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25. When officers got to the scene near 19th Avenue and 60th Street in Kenosha, the complaint said they found two people in the street with "catastrophic" injuries. Two vehicles with significant damage – a motorcycle and a blue Chevrolet – were found at the scene.

A 38-year-old Kenosha woman died at the scene despite life-saving attempts. A 41-year-old Kenosha man was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police said both victims were on the motorcycle.

Witness statements

What they're saying:

Court filings said a black Jeep was also hit in the aftermath of the initial crash. The Jeep's driver had several minor cuts and scapes. He told police there was a loud "boom," and everything "happened so fast."

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Prosecutors said investigators spoke to several witnesses and determined the Chevrolet was headed south on 19th Avenue when it ran a stop sign while turning west onto 60th Street. The motorcycle was speeding when the Chevrolet turned in front of it, court filings said, and the motorcycle tried to avoid a collision but hit the Chevrolet. Both people were knocked off the motorcycle, and the Jeep, which was driving behind the motorcycle, hit the woman and then the Chevrolet.

In custody

What we know:

Heath, who was the only person in the Chevrolet, said he "didn't see them coming," according to the complaint. Officers said they smelled alcohol on Heath's breath, and noted his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. During field sobriety tests, they found six out of six clues of impairment.

Police arrested Heath for operating while intoxicated. Court filings said preliminary breath tests came back with a reading of .252, more than three times the legal limit.

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