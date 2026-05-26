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The Brief A Kenosha crash killed one person and critically injured another on Memorial Day. The victims were on a motorcycle when hit near 19th Avenue and 60th Street. A driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.



Kenosha police arrested a man on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a Memorial Day crash killed one person and critically injured another.

Local perspective:

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25. When officers got to the scene near 19th Avenue and 60th Street, they found two people in the street.

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A 38-year-old Kenosha woman died at the scene despite life-saving attempts. A 41-year-old Kenosha man was flown to a hospital and remains in critical condition as of Tuesday. Police said both victims were on a motorcycle.

Kenosha police said another driver committed a traffic violation and hit the motorcycle. That driver, who police identified as 66-year-old Archie Heath of Kenosha, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on recommended charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

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