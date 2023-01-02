Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police

article

Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2.

Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm."

It's unclear where she was headed.

Police did not offer a location where she was last seen.

She was wearing a black jacket, yellow T-shirt and gray sweatpants, carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Kenosha police.