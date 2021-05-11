Kenosha middle school bomb threat, police investigating

Kenosha police are on the scene at Lance Middle School investigating a bomb threat.

A tweet by Kenosha police indicates the school has been evacuated.

Officials are working with the school district to reunite students with parents. For now, parents are told to go to Mahone Middle School at noon to pick up their child.

This is a developing story.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.