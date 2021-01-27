Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha man indicted in officer assault during protests

Ashton Howard

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been indicted on two federal counts, authorities said Wednesday.

Ashton Howard, 27, of Kenosha, is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the two charges.

Prosecutors said a Kenosha police officer was helping to remove a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23 when Howard threw a heavy object at the officer and knocked him unconscious.

Howard's federal public defenders did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

Jacob Blake

There was widespread unrest in Kenosha when a white officer shot Blake — a Black man — in the back on Aug. 23 while responding to a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, was not charged.

