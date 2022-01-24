Kenosha lake rescue; fisherman slipped off pier

Kenosha police on Jan. 14 rescued a 68-year-old man who slipped off a pier and fell into the lake while fishing.

"A 68-year-old Kenosha man was very lucky. The fisherman slipped off a pier and fell into the lake. Thanks to a collaborative effort by the USCG, KFD and KPD the man was rescued," said Kenosha police on Twitter.

No additional details have been released.