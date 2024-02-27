Kenosha Innovation Center; ground broken on $23.5M facility

article

The City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, Inc. broke ground on Tuesday, Feb. 27 on a new $23.5 million facility that will serve as the future Kenosha Innovation Center, located on the site of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood (KIN).

A news release says the Kenosha Innovation Center, a three-story, 64,000-square-foot building, will be situated on a 3.5-acre portion of the KIN, adjacent to the planned greenway corridor that will run through the site.

The facility is expected to be completed in summer 2025 – and will include leasable tenant space, as well as event and meeting space open for community use.

Kenosha Innovation Center, stair view (rendering)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The City of Kenosha received a $14 million state Neighborhood Investment Grant to support the funding of the $23.5 million facility, with additional funding through a Tax Incremental Financing District. The City is managing the development of the Kenosha Innovation Center project and in the future will transfer ownership and operations to Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, Inc.

In March 2023, Kenosha selected Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and unveiled its design plans for the Kenosha Innovation Center.

Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

In December 2023, Kenosha awarded Neenah-based Miron Construction the bid for the construction of the Kenosha Innovation Center.