Kenosha homicide trial, opening statements set for Tuesday

Nearly two years after Rosario Gutierrez, Jr. went missing, the man charged in connection with his disappearance and death is standing trial. Zachariah Anderson is charged with homicide and accused of hiding Gutierrez's body.

The trial is taking place inside Judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom. A jury was selected on Monday, and opening statements in the case are expected to take place Tuesday. The courtroom was closed to cameras as the jury selection process played out Monday.

Ultimately,15 jurors, with three serving as alternates, were selected: Eight men and seven women.

Seated in the gallery throughout the day was Gutierrez, Jr.'s mother, Selia Patterson.

"My son's voice will be heard, and hopefully, there will be justice," said Patterson.

Patterson has moved from her home in Colorado to Kenosha temporarily for the trial.

"Absolutely relieved that we're moving forward," said Patterson. "Just the fact that we've picked a jury, we'll go into opening statements tomorrow and then we'll go with evidence. I'm just really relieved that that's the case."

Authorities say Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance in May 2020. DNA results from blood found in Anderson's van came back as a match for Gutierrez, according to prosecutors.

Anderson has denied involvement and entered a not-guilty plea.

Gutierrez's body has not been found.

During their investigation, authorities said there was a large amount of blood and signs of a struggle inside his apartment.

Patterson plans to testify during the trial.