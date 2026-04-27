Kenosha homicide investigation, woman found dead; suspect in custody

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The Brief On Saturday, April 25, Kenosha Police responded to a report of an altercation near 13th Avenue and 57th Street. A 41-year-old man was found with serious injuries, and 37-year-old Stephanie Birn was discovered dead inside a home. 42-year-old Dale Dallia was detained while attempting to leave the scene and is currently on a probation hold pending charges.



A homicide investigation is underway in Kenosha after police found a 37-year-old woman dead in a home on Saturday, April 25.

Sequence of events

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, at about 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of an altercation between two adult men in the area of 13th Avenue and 57th Street. A caller told 911 dispatch that one person appeared to be seriously injured and was lying on the ground.

When officers got there, they found a 42-year-old Kenosha resident, identified as Dale Dallia, trying to leave the area. He was detained without incident.

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Officers also found a 41-year-old male Kenosha resident suffering from serious injuries. Officers immediately provided first aid until the Kenosha Fire Department arrived and continued medical care.

During the investigation, officers got information about a possible second victim inside a home. Officers went inside the home and found 37-year-old Stephanie Birn, a Kenosha resident, dead.

Detectives and officers are continuing to process evidence, interview witnesses, canvass the area, and consult with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Dale Dallia is currently on a probation hold while detectives consult with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Kenesie at 262-605-5277 or the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.