The Brief Prosecutors said a Kenosha woman's estranged husband stabbed her to death. Court records show she'd filed for divorce and tried to get a restraining order. The victim previously worked for an organization that provides domestic violence victims with resources.



The death of a Kenosha woman, who prosecutors say was stabbed to death by her estranged husband, is shining a spotlight on the dangers of domestic violence – even for those aware of the available resources.

If you or a loved one is in a crisis or seeking help, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or visit End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin's list of local resources.

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The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse Marckus Plaza of stabbing his estranged wife, 28-year-old Makayla Plaza, to death with their children in the home on April 1. He was arrested after a manhunt that lasted more than a day.

The 33-year-old man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show a judge issued a $750,000 cash warrant for Plaza, who as of Thursday remained in custody.

Marckus Plaza

What they're saying:

Makayla filed for divorce in February. Her boyfriend told FOX6 News she'd been trying to get out of an abusive marriage and had also filed for a restraining order, but the court dismissed it.

"This tragedy just reminds us how lethal domestic violence can be," said Susan Sipple with Women & Children's Horizons, an organization that provides domestic violence victims with resources.

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Sipple said Makayla used to work for the organization.

"She knew the resources, she knew domestic violence and what that says to us is that nobody is immune to becoming a victim – even if you have the knowledge," she said.

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A restraining order can be one of those resources. Court records show the one Makayla tried to get was denied because she "failed to meet the burden of proof" for the state statute on harassment.

"There is an appeal process, that when a restraining order is denied, called the ‘de novo’ review,'" said Sipple. "Leaving is not easy, and it's not always a guarantee of safety."

Court records show no appeal was submitted in Makayla's case.

What you can do:

Makayla's family set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover the costs of legal fees, funeral expenses and support for her children.

Her obituary said she was a Kenosha public school teacher, and funeral services are planned for later this month. She previously worked as a Kenosha County correctional officer.