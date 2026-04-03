The Brief A Kenosha woman was found stabbed to death in her own home earlier this week. The woman's boyfriend said she'd been trying to get out of an abusive marriage. The estranged husband is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide.



The boyfriend of a Kenosha woman, found stabbed to death in her own home earlier this week, told FOX6 News "the whole system failed her" as she tried to get out of an abusive marriage.

The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse Marckus Plaza of stabbing his estranged wife, Makayla Plaza, to death with their children in the home on April 1. He was arrested after a manhunt that lasted more than a day.

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Investigators said Marckus slammed the door when officers showed up for a welfare check, dragged the victim's body in the basement, and ran off. Police found him hiding at a salon about a block away from the homicide scene on April 2.

Marckus Plaza

When officers attempted to arrest Marckus, he injured himself with a knife. Two officers were treated at a hospital after they suffered minor injuries during a struggle.

The 33-year-old man, charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show a judge issued a $750,000 cash warrant for Plaza, who as of Thursday remained in custody.

Boyfriend shares story

What they're saying:

Korey Williams and Makayla were childhood best friends. He said they reconnected in December and started dating shortly after, and she had been trying to get herself and her kids out of an abusive situation with Marckus.

"There were physical altercations," he said.

Makayla Plaza and Korey Williams

Williams said Marckus called Makayala, and the two started arguing on the night of March 31. Police said Marckus stabbed Makayla to death the next morning.

"Before we went to bed that night, and she says, ‘I have a bad feeling something is going to happen,’" said Williams.

‘The whole system failed her’

Dig deeper:

Kenosha County court records show Makayla filed for divorce in February. Williams said he also helped her petition for a restraining order the next day, but a court commissioner dismissed it – saying it failed to meet the burden of proof.

"The whole system failed her," he said.

Williams said Marckus also assaulted him in late February; police arrested him for battery, and he bailed out. Williams said Makayla was desperate to find a safe way out for her children.

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"Every decision she ever made, her babies were right there in the forefront of her mind," he said.

Now, Williams is pushing through what he calls one of the worst weeks of his life.

"It's been hell," he said. "I've run out of tears, I've run out of emotions. I still haven't processed everything yet."

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Makalya is a former Kenosha County Sheriff's Office employee. She also used to work for Women and Children's Horizon, an organization that offers resources for domestic violence victims. Williams said he wants her story shared, hoping it can help someone else in a similar situation.

"If things feel off, they're probably off. Trust your instincts," he said.

If you or a loved one is in a crisis or seeking help, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or visit End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin's list of local resources.

What you can do:

Makayla's family set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover the costs of legal fees, funeral expenses and support for her children.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction.