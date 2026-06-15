Kenosha homicide; 18-year-old shot, dies following incident at park

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The Brief Kenosha police are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight on Saturday, June 13. It started with a noise complaint and a battery complaint at Lincoln Park. An 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.



An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Kenosha just after midnight on Saturday, June 13.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a large gathering involving a noise complaint and battery complaint in Lincoln Park.

While officers were responding, multiple 911 calls came in reporting gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a large group of people and a juvenile female who had sustained a leg injury that is not believed to be a gunshot wound. While helping the victim, officers learned of another person who had reportedly been shot and was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

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Officers responded to the hospital, where 18-year-old Cam'ron Barker of Mount Pleasant was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Barker died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police tips

What you can do:

Kenosha police officers and detectives worked throughout the weekend conducting interviews, reviewing video evidence, canvassing neighborhoods, and following investigative leads. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kukowski at 262-605-5294, Detective Morrissey at 262-605-7939, or the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.