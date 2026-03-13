Kenosha Hard Rock Casino approval process moves to next phase

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The Brief The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs released a draft environmental assessment for the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kenosha. The proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino would transform farmland off I-94. Wisconsin's governor will have the final say on whether the project comes to fruition.



The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on Friday released a draft environmental assessment for the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kenosha, an important new step in the federal review process.

Environmental assessment

What we know:

According to the bureau, the environmental assessment evaluated a range of environmental considerations, including air quality, water resources, traffic, public services and biological resources. It found that construction and operation of the proposed project would result in insignificant impacts on the environment.

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Hard Rock proposal

The backstory:

The proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino would transform farmland in Kenosha right off I-94 and County Highway K.

In February 2024, leaders of the Menominee tribe met with officials from the city of Kenosha and Kenosha County for a signing ceremony for the intergovernmental agreements for the project.

Rendering of proposed Hard Rock Casino

Approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the off-reservation was the next step. Wisconsin's governor will have the final say on whether the proposal comes to fruition.

In 2015, then-Gov. Scott Walker rejected a Hard Rock at a different site in Kenosha County.

The rationale was the state could lose money because of Wisconsin's agreement with the Potawatomi. That tribe would be able to hold back payments it makes to Wisconsin in order to cover lost profits. The compact between Potawatomi and the state said the tribe could hold back up to $250 if another casino was built within 36–50 miles.

Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received the following statements in response to the environmental assessment.

Menominee Tribal Chair Joey Awonohopay:

"This is a long-awaited opportunity, and we are excited to have arrived at the next phase in this process. The EA release marks an important step forward for our tribal members, the people of Kenosha County, and all of Wisconsin. This project will deliver significant, local economic impact, create more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the final phase of the project, and support families and businesses across the region. The project’s benefits will directly benefit the members of our Tribe, as we address urgent needs in health care, infrastructure, and education. This brings us all one step closer to a stronger future, and we are grateful for such strong local support for this transformative project.

"We thank the BIA for thoroughly reviewing the plans for the proposed Kenosha project and ensuring that all applicable regulations have been met. The EA provides the Department of the Interior with the detailed information needed to determine that this project strengthens both the Tribe and the broader Kenosha community. We are confident the record demonstrates the benefit without any significant impact to the environment."

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman:

"The Kenosha casino approval process has moved to the next phase with the Bureau of Indian Affairs officially publishing the Environmental Assessment for public comment, offering an opportunity for input and transparency. This approval process is decades in the making, and the people of Kenosha have consistently supported the project. I’ve followed and supported the project for years. I encourage citizens to continue to make their voices heard throughout the comment period."

Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala:

"This project has been a long time coming for Kenosha, and it’s exciting to see it move closer to reality. The Hard Rock development brings new growth to Kenosha – creating jobs, attracting investment, and strengthening our community – and we are ready for it. This is a project that’s good for Kenosha, good for the region, and good for the State of Wisconsin."