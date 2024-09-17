article

The Brief The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is bringing back its free drivers' education program for a second year. Thirty-three teens completed last year's program and received their permits. Interested youth must first complete the club’s workforce development and financial literacy programs.



The organization said the free offering is made possible through a partnership with Erie Insurance and the city of Kenosha’s CDBG Program. The program is aimed at promoting safe driving habits while incorporating essential workforce development and financial literacy education.

Trained Boys & Girls Club staff will lead the education content, while certified instructors from Drive Right Driving School will conduct the drivers' education courses.

In its inaugural year, the club said 33 teens successfully completed the drivers' education program and received their permits.

Through the free drivers' ed program, the Boys & Girls Club said participating teens will not only gain valuable driving skills but also develop key life skills to support their journey toward independence and future success.

How to enroll

Teens must first complete the Boys & Girls Club’s workforce development and financial literacy programs.

The club said the preparatory courses – designed to help young people transition from school to employment – provide foundational skills through high school completion, early work experience and opportunities for internships or apprenticeships.

To ensure all participants have access to the program, the Boys & Girls Club will provide transportation to and from classes. Attendance and punctuality are required for all sessions.

For more information on this opportunity, email Teen Center Director Nicole Washpun.