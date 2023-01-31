Kenosha fire; St. Elizabeth's office building on 7th Avenue
article
KENOSHA, Wis. - Firefighters battled a fire at an office building on the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church property in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.
Officials noted in a Facebook post that 7th Avenue was blocked off for traffic between 47th Street and 50th Street. However, it was reopened shortly after 11 a.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Fire at office building on St. Elizabeth's Church property, Kenosha
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
Fire at office building on St. Elizabeth's Church property, Kenosha