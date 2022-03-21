Kenosha fatal crash: Jeep hits wall, catches fire

Officials from multiple agencies responded to the 7700 block of the West Frontage Road of I-94 in Kenosha County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a serious, single-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate the curve to the west, and struck a barrier. The Jeep had caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby that came upon the crash site.

According to Deputies on the scene, the operator who was the sole occupant of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending proper notification.

The vehicle had become fully engulfed, sustained extensive damage, and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

