Kenosha County Lilly manufacturing facility; $3B expansion planned

Lilly announced on Thursday, Dec. 5 a $3 billion expansion of its Kenosha County manufacturing facility. Lilly expects to add 750 highly skilled jobs to the current 100-plus workforce at this location. The company plans to start construction on the expansion next year.



According to Lilly, this "investment will extend the company's global parenteral (injectable) product manufacturing network, helping to meet the growing demand for its diabetes, obesity and future pipeline medicines across therapeutic areas."

Lilly expects to add 750 highly skilled jobs to the current 100-plus workforce at this location.

The company plans to start construction on the expansion next year. Lilly plans to use advanced automation, including guided vehicles, robotics and production equipment, to accelerate medicine production. New skilled jobs at the site will also include operators, technicians, engineers and scientists – in addition to more than 2,000 construction jobs during the expansion project's construction.

Officials say the acquisition, expansion, and additional purchases of land and the adjacent warehouse bring Lilly's total planned investment in Wisconsin to $4 billion. The expanded facility will focus on manufacturing injectable medicines, device assembly and packaging for medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

The news release says Lilly aims to advance innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing by fostering partnerships with local higher education institutions and supporting various community initiatives in Wisconsin.