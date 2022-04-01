Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha drug house shut down; dealer arrested, 3 kids in home

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police shut down a drug house in the city's Uptown neighborhood on Thursday, March 31. 

A tweet from the department said the house was a place where heroin was being sold and immediately used on site in a dedicated room for drug use. 

Officials say the drug dealer was arrested – and the Department of Children and Family Services was called to the scene because three young children were found in the home.

Kenosha police are urging all residents – if they see activity of this type to call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. You can remain anonymous.

