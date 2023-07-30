Kenosha drowning; 58-year-old man drowns, overcome by current
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a 58-year-old man drowned off Simmons Island Beach on Saturday, July 29.
Officials say the man was swimming in Lake Michigan around 6 p.m. Saturday with his 28-year-old son and was overcome by the current.
The son was rescued by a jet skier, but the father could not be, officials said. He was recovered from the water about 15 minutes later by the Coast Guard.
The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.