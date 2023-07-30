Kenosha drowning; 58-year-old man drowns, overcome by current

Kenosha police say a 58-year-old man drowned off Simmons Island Beach on Saturday, July 29.

Officials say the man was swimming in Lake Michigan around 6 p.m. Saturday with his 28-year-old son and was overcome by the current.

The son was rescued by a jet skier, but the father could not be, officials said. He was recovered from the water about 15 minutes later by the Coast Guard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.