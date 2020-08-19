Kenosha detectives investigate 'suspicious' death of 70-year-old man as homicide

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Detective Bureau is now investigating the death of a 70-year-old man as a homicide. The victim has been positively identified by officials as Charles Luitze, a resident of Kenosha.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was called out to Luitze's death -- which was initially ruled "suspicious," in the area of 13th Street and Sheridan Drive on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.