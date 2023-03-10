Kenosha deputies respond to 66 traffic-related calls during winter storm

article

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 10:

1 crashes with injuries

13 property-damage crashes

52 assist motorists

At this time, there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. Deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County.

The roadways were dangerous, and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says they are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.