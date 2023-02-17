Kenosha deputies respond to 48 traffic-related calls during winter storm

article

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

3 crashes with injuries

22 property-damage crashes

23 assist motorists

At 9:49 p.m., Kenosha deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi-crash on I-94 at CTH C. All northbound lanes were shut down from 10:05 p.m. to 11:21 p.m. while the crash scene was investigated. The operator of the semi sustained minor injuries.

At this time, there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm.

The roadways remain hazardous and slippery, and we urge the community to exercise caution when traveling.