Kenosha deputies respond to 128 traffic-related calls during winter storm

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 9 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 22 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

1 crash with injuries

8 property-damage crashes

4 assist motorists

56 Fire Calls

59 Road Hazards

Deputies responded to many road hazards and fire calls due to the winter/Ice storm where trees and electric wires went down. At this time KSD deputies are on scene in several areas of the county protecting the public roadways for WE Energies and the Kenosha County Highway Department.

The roadways remain hazardous. Please use caution when traveling.