Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated

Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29.

Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.

The driver crashed in a field just south of State Highway 50. Sheriff's officials said two men in the vehicle, wearing all black, ran towards the La Quinta Inn at 118th Avenue and State Highway 50.

Two people were arrested near the La Quinta, and sheriff's officials said a large amount of drugs and two handguns were recovered.

Sheriff's officials said the nearby Woodman's store had to be evacuated after they got information that a possible third person from the vehicle was in the store, asking people to use their phones. Further investigation revealed there were only two people involved -- the two arrested near the hotel.