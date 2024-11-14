Kenosha crash, 5 vehicles involved; 1 serious injury

article

The Brief Five vehicles were involved in an accident in Kenosha on Thursday, Nov. 14. The Kenosha Police Department said it happened around 3:21 p.m. at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 52nd Street. A semi truck and trailer traveling west on 52nd failed to properly turn onto Green Bay Road and collided into four vehicles that were stopped at a southbound red light. One driver suffered a significant injury.



The semi continued in a southwest direction as it crossed all lanes of 52nd Street before stopping at a nearby Culver's.

Courtesy of Laura, Wisconsin Town Hall

One driver suffered a significant injury. The remaining drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

The entire intersection was shut down for over two hours. All vehicles were removed from the scene.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.