Kenosha County traffic stop; marijuana, narcotics, gun recovered

A traffic stop by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, April 5 netted marijuana, narcotics, alcohol and a gun.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that the traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 31 and County Highway S. The deputy initiated the traffic stop, made contact with the driver, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and the following items were located:

1.15 pounds of marijuana

Various narcotic pills

Drug paraphernalia

Open containers of alcohol

.45 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine that was concealed in a backpack on the front passenger side floor

The driver and passenger were taken into custody and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Charges being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office include possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamines and other narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.