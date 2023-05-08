Kenosha County traffic stop; drugs, gun recovered on I-94

article

A traffic stop by Kenosha County sheriff's deputy and his K-9 partner on the frontage road of I-94 near County Highway S netted a gun, drugs, and an arrest on Saturday, May 7.

The deputy made the traffic stop for several violations. When the deputy walked up to the vehicle, he smelled the distinct odor of marijuana. A Facebook post says after further investigation, the operator admitted that there was marijuana and a handgun hidden under the front seat of the vehicle – and he did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

The deputy searched the vehicle and located 20.43 grams of marijuana, an MDMA (Ecstasy) pill, drug paraphernalia, and an ACP 380 Hi-Point pistol.

The operator was taken into custody and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.