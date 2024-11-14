Kenosha County speed limit change on State Highway 32 begins Nov. 18

article

The Brief The speed limit on State Highway 32 between County KR and Sheridan Road in Kenosha County will be reduced beginning Monday, Nov. 18. Right now, the speed limit on that stretch is 45 mph. It will be reduced to 35 mph. Officials insist the change is being made to enhance safety.



The change is part of a collaborative pilot between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, and the Village of Somers, intending to enhance safety.

A news release says WisDOT conducted an engineering analysis of the WIS 32 corridor. Officials identified patterns of rear-end and angle crashes as well as concerns for bicyclists and pedestrians. Additionally, speed studies observed vehicles traveling in excess of 80 mph.

The new 35 mph speed limit is intended to reduce crash-related fatalities and injuries within this corridor, a news release said.

Starting Nov. 18, partners will launch high-visibility efforts to educate the public about the new speed limit and the importance of adhering to it, including:

Numerous speed limit signs throughout the corridor

Dynamic speed signs showing drivers their speed compared to the speed limit

Temporary electronic message boards at the entry points of the reduced speed zone notifying drivers of the change

Increased State and County law enforcement presence along the corridor, focusing on visibility and education