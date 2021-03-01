Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County sees 1st case of UK variant of COVID-19

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

KENOSHA, Wis. - Lab results received over the weekend confirmed that B.1.1.7, known as the U.K. variant of COVID-19, has made its first known appearance in Kenosha County, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced on Monday, March 1.

The individual tested positive earlier in February and has already completed the subsequent isolation period, Freiheit said.

Freiheit added that presence of the relatively new variant here highlights the need to remain vigilent about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the local response to the pandemic nears its one-year anniversary.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We don’t know a huge amount about these variants yet," Freiheit said. "That’s why we still need to wear masks, avoid gatherings and socially distance."

WI COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch by end of March 1
slideshow

WI COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch by end of March 1

A state-run COVID-19 vaccine registry touted as a one-stop-shop for people seeking vaccinations in Wisconsin was set to launch by the end of the day Monday, March 1.

DHS: 308 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths
slideshow

DHS: 308 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 308 Monday, March 1, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 564,268.

Some WI pharmacies vaccinating thousands, others have yet to start

As Wisconsin prepares to vaccinate educators, supply at local pharmacies is going up.