Kenosha County police chase of stolen vehicle ends with crash

The Brief A van stolen from a Kenosha dry cleaners sparked multiple police chases across Wednesday and Thursday morning. After fleeing through Kenosha and Racine counties, the vehicle was stopped on I-94 using spike strips and a P.I.T. maneuver. The chase ended with the van hitting a median wall; the driver surrendered and was taken into custody.



A police chase of a stolen van ended with a crash and arrest on I-94 in Kenosha County on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Police chase, crash

What we know:

A post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook page said a van was reported stolen from Martino’s Dry Cleaners in the City of Kenosha after an employee refused to return it. The Kenosha Police Department was involved in a pursuit with the vehicle on Wednesday.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle was again spotted in Kenosha County and once again fled from officers. A police chase extended into Racine County.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies later located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which ultimately led back into Kenosha County.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Several Kenosha County sheriff's deputies staged along the interstate to assist. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper deployed spike strips along I-94. The fleeing vehicle slowed and attempted to avoid the spikes, at which point a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash into the median wall.

The driver then complied with commands and surrendered without further incident.