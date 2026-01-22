Kenosha County police chase of stolen vehicle ends with crash
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A police chase of a stolen van ended with a crash and arrest on I-94 in Kenosha County on Thursday, Jan. 22.
What we know:
A post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook page said a van was reported stolen from Martino’s Dry Cleaners in the City of Kenosha after an employee refused to return it. The Kenosha Police Department was involved in a pursuit with the vehicle on Wednesday.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle was again spotted in Kenosha County and once again fled from officers. A police chase extended into Racine County.
Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies later located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which ultimately led back into Kenosha County.
Several Kenosha County sheriff's deputies staged along the interstate to assist. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper deployed spike strips along I-94. The fleeing vehicle slowed and attempted to avoid the spikes, at which point a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash into the median wall.
The driver then complied with commands and surrendered without further incident.
