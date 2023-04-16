Kenosha County motorcycle crash; woman injured, man dead

One man is dead, and one woman is injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash on County Highway J Saturday, April 15.

Deputies responded to a serious vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies on the scene said the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch line on the west side of 312th Avenue. It had just rained, so the roadway was wet.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from Buffalo Grove, Illinois, died from his injuries. The woman riding with him was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.