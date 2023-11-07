Kenosha County missing teen; last seen Oct. 4 in Town of Wheatland

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a missing teen and is asking the community for help.

15-year-old Anna Marie Estes was last seen leaving the area of 345th Avenue and Geneva Road in the Town of Wheatland around 2:00 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Anna Marie is described as 4’9" tall, 80 pounds, with dark brown eyes and dark brown/blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5144 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department case number 2023-345651.