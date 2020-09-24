Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County investigators seek info on fatal crash in Somers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Somers
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County authorities are seeking information to help aid their investigation into a fatal crash that happened in the Village of Somers on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 22.

A news release says a preliminary investigation found 88-year-old Patricia Pietras of Waterford was headed northbound on East Frontage Road -- when the vehicle she was driving struck an SUV headed southbound. Pietras died on the scene.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman from Kenosha, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  

The public is urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the accident at 262-605-5100, or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

