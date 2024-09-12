Kenosha County garage fire; no injuries reported

article

The Brief A garage fully engulfed in flames in the Town of Brighton on Thursday, Sept. 12. No firefighters or civilians were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A garage fully engulfed in flames in the Town of Brighton on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched along with Salem Lakes Fire Rescue to respond to a report of a fully engulfed detached garage fire near 29th and 41st around 3 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and found the detached garage that had apparently contained a UTV and other items that were destroyed in the fire. Emergency responders attacked the blaze and contained the fire within minutes.

Via Kansasville Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Molnar

They then worked to conduct overhaul and remedy any remaining hot spots.

Over 10,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.Crews cleared the scene before 5:30 p.m.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.