Kenosha County fatal crash on I-94; 1 dead, 2 injured

article

The Brief A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, July 5. It started with the initial crash when a Toyota Camry, driven by the 21-year-old, crashed into the median wall. A few minutes later, a Kia Telluraide crashed into the disabled Camry.



One person is dead, and two other people were injured in a crash on I-94 in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, July 5.

Initial crash

What we know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at 8:44 a.m., deputies were dispatched to I-94 southbound near State Highway 195 (1st Street) for a single-vehicle crash. Callers said the Toyota Camry had struck the median wall, was disabled near the median, and the airbags had deployed.

Second crash

What we know:

While deputies were responding, dispatch was notified a few minutes later that a second vehicle, a black Kia Telluride traveling southbound on I-94, struck the disabled Toyota.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old man and the only person in the vehicle, was severely injured and was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Kia and a juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation

What we know:

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Toyota was stopped in, or partially blocking, the inside lanes when it was struck by the Kia.

I-94 southbound was fully shut down for the investigation and later reopened around12:30 p.m.

There were no signs of impairment by alcohol or drugs among those involved. The crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this crash. We are grateful to the deputies, firefighters, paramedics and partner agencies who responded quickly and worked to care for those involved and investigate what happened," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner.