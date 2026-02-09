Kenosha County DA sanctioned; AI use called into question

The Brief Kenosha County DA Xavier Solis was sanctioned by a judge for submitting court filings containing "hallucinated" citations and failing to disclose the use of artificial intelligence. Solis acknowledged the "citation error." The DA stated his office has reinforced internal verification practices, though he noted the dismissals were based on case merits rather than the AI errors.



A Kenosha County judge sanctioned the county's top prosecutor for using "hallucinated" and false citations, and failing to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The judge also dismissed two criminal cases, finding those cases should not have been sent to trial years ago.

District attorney sanctioned

What we know:

Court records show Judge David Hughes sanctioned District Attorney Xavier Solis last week. The judge struck a state's court filing for failing to disclose AI, using "hallucinated and false citations, and for admitting failure to disclose AI."

The cases involve three men, two of which have open cases in Kenosha County. They were charged in connection to a break-in at a Village of Bristol trucking company back in 2023, and stealing more than $60,000 worth of items from the trailers. The cases were charged under then-District Attorney Michael Graveley.

Two of the three men charged were bound over for trial in 2023. But the case has remained open for nearly three years.

In fall 2024, Solis was elected district attorney. He was sworn in, in January 2025.

In summer 2025, defense attorneys for the men asked the court to dismiss the cases, as the evidence did not support probable cause they committed the crimes charged.

After months of time to prepare, defense attorneys said the state missed multiple deadlines. Last month, the defense then requested the court to dismiss the case on the merits and for failure to prosecute.

In January 2026, Solis filed a reply on the defense motion to dismiss. But last week, the defense attorneys had something to say about that, noting it failed to address the primary issues, and alleging that Solis' reply "appears to be riddled with what are called ‘AI hallucinations,’ including bogus, AI-generated case citations."

Kenosha County Courthouse

A judge agreed the cases should not have been bound over for trial, and dismissed the cases without prejudice. That means they can be re-filed. The judge also sanctioned Solis.

Solis response

What they're saying:

In an email to FOX6 News, Solis said the following:

"Separately, the court addressed a citation error in a filing where AI assisted tools were used without explicit disclosure; the issue was identified and acknowledged. The court’s dismissal decisions, however, were based on the court’s independent review of the preliminary hearing records, not on AI."

"Our office takes accuracy, candor, and disclosure obligations seriously. We have reviewed and reinforced our internal practices to ensure clarity and reliability in future filings, including verification of citations."

Attorneys for the men did not return FOX6 News' messages, or declined to comment further about the matter.