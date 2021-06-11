Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County truck fire, hit-and-run; 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department article

SOMERS, Wis. - One person was found dead after a truck fire in Kenosha County on Thursday, June 10.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Highway KR east of I-94/41 around 5 p.m on Thursday. 

The driver that caused the accident left the scene and the other driver was not injured, sheriff's officials said.

Dispatch had also received calls about a driver swerving in traffic and going off the frontage road near County Road E. When Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a truck engulfed in flames.

Town of Somers fire crews responded and put out the fire. They then found a person dead inside.

The incidents are believed to be related.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Pursuit, crash in Whitefish Bay yard caught on camera

New video released by Whitefish Bay police shows the pursuit of a vehicle stolen in Milwaukee that ended up in a yard near Santa Monica Boulevard and Lancaster in Whitefish Bay.