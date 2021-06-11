Kenosha County truck fire, hit-and-run; 1 dead

article

One person was found dead after a truck fire in Kenosha County on Thursday, June 10.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Highway KR east of I-94/41 around 5 p.m on Thursday.

The driver that caused the accident left the scene and the other driver was not injured, sheriff's officials said.

Dispatch had also received calls about a driver swerving in traffic and going off the frontage road near County Road E. When Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a truck engulfed in flames.

Town of Somers fire crews responded and put out the fire. They then found a person dead inside.

The incidents are believed to be related.

