Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash; caught on dash, body cam

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Officials said in a Facebook post, that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The deputy initiated a traffic shop on County Highway EA. But the driver of the vehicle bailed out and fled on foot – all while the vehicle was still in gear.

Deputies located the driver and took him into custody a short distance from where the vehicle stopped.

Kenosha County officials say the driver had an active warrant through probation and parole. There was also an officer safety advisory on the suspect who was known to carry a firearm and had made statements that "he will make headlines if the cops catch him."

The driver is in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.