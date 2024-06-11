Kenosha County fatal ATV crash; 36-year-old woman dead

article

A 36-year-old woman is dead following an ATV crash in Kenosha County on June 9. It happened on 234th Avenue near 86th Street in the Village of Salem.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, emergency responders were called to the scene around 9:11 p.m. after receiving 911 calls from area residents stating they observed an ATV crashed in a ditch.

The operator of the ATV, 36-year-old Samantha Pageau, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) as well as Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Wardens responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The Wisconsin DNR, with the assistance of the Kenosha County MCAT, investigated the crash.